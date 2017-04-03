Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal ...

Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights

The research links the shut down of two nuclear power plants in the Tennessee Valley during the 1980s to decreased birth weights among babies in the area, and pins the blame on increased pollution from coal power plants. "Clearly there was an effect of coal emissions driving pollution and - in turn - infant health," said the study's author Edson Severnini, of Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College in Pittsburgh.

