News from Second and State

News from Second and State

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Only the House of Representatives were in session this week, but it was a pretty busy week nonetheless. Topics from the budget to mandatory minimum sentences were all up for review and debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 13 hr Enos 179
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Apr 8 capital city 17
News Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14) Apr 6 Freeland proud 2
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar '17 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar '17 Davenport 44
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC