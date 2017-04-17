News from Second and State
Though the legislature was not in Harrisburg for session this week, there's still some news you can use from the capital city. While this year's primary may seem a little sleepy, we've now got a little more action to look forward to next May. Two current Pennsylvania state representatives will battle it out in the republican primary to challenge U.S. Senator Bob Casey next fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thiefs public warning (Feb '12)
|Apr 15
|Milton
|4
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|Apr 13
|Chambersburg
|3
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Apr 11
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar '17
|A bunch of bull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC