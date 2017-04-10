New pizza shop set to open in York
New pizza shop set to open in York York County's newest pizza shop is set to open next week. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nZK2a1 Pie Five Pizza, a Dallas-based pizza chain, will open its first York County location on April 17 at 890 Loucks Road in York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC