14 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

New pizza shop set to open in York York County's newest pizza shop is set to open next week. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nZK2a1 Pie Five Pizza, a Dallas-based pizza chain, will open its first York County location on April 17 at 890 Loucks Road in York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

