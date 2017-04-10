Micah Parsons, a five-star DE and Penn State commit, visiting Ohio State for spring game
Ohio State's defensive line is stacked for the foreseeable future after it earned a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent of Bradenton IMG a few weeks ago. Ohio State still has a handful of top defensive line prospects on its 2018 recruiting board, and it's hosting five-star defensive end Micah Parsons of Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday for the spring game, according to Jeremy Birmingham of Landof10.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|13 hr
|sorry
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC