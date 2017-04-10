Micah Parsons, a five-star DE and Pen...

Micah Parsons, a five-star DE and Penn State commit, visiting Ohio State for spring game

Ohio State's defensive line is stacked for the foreseeable future after it earned a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent of Bradenton IMG a few weeks ago. Ohio State still has a handful of top defensive line prospects on its 2018 recruiting board, and it's hosting five-star defensive end Micah Parsons of Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday for the spring game, according to Jeremy Birmingham of Landof10.com .

