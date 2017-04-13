Man pleads guilty to production of child porn involving an infant and toddler

Evan Matthew Lawbaugh, 33, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, pleaded guilty Thursday before United States District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, in Harrisburg to production of child pornography. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Lawbaugh admitted that he sexually assaulted an infant boy and a four-year-old girl and recorded and distributed the videos depicting such assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.