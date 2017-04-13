Man pleads guilty to production of child porn involving an infant and toddler
Evan Matthew Lawbaugh, 33, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, pleaded guilty Thursday before United States District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, in Harrisburg to production of child pornography. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Lawbaugh admitted that he sexually assaulted an infant boy and a four-year-old girl and recorded and distributed the videos depicting such assaults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|12 hr
|Chambersburg
|3
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Apr 11
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC