Homeless man accused of breaking into Crisis Intervention Services building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.-A homeless man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a break-in at Crisis Intervention Services in Harrisburg on Sunday. Ronald Hyde, 44, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

