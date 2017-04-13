Harrisburg woman wanted on charge of ...

Harrisburg woman wanted on charge of intent to deliver heroin

Police have an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg woman charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin. On March 30, at about 6:23 a.m. police executed a search warrant at 427 S 14th Street, the residence of 27-year-old Brandy Lee Hernandez.

