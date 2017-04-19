Harrisburg woman charged in July 2016 drug overdose death
Nicole Murray, 34, is charged with third degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death and other drug charges. Murray was arrested April 14 and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.
