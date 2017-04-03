Harrisburg man charged with three arm...

Harrisburg man charged with three armed robberies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

HARRISBURG, Pa.- The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Maurice L. Ross, age 34, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on March 29, 2017, by a federal grand jury with unlawful possession of a firearm and three armed robberies. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that Ross robbed the Brookwood Mart, located in Harrisburg, by gunpoint on three separate occasions in December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 26 vfy 16
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC