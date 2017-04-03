Harrisburg man charged with three armed robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa.- The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Maurice L. Ross, age 34, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on March 29, 2017, by a federal grand jury with unlawful possession of a firearm and three armed robberies. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that Ross robbed the Brookwood Mart, located in Harrisburg, by gunpoint on three separate occasions in December 2016.

