Harrisburg man charged with homicide after stepmother dies following assault
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A Harrisburg man is behind bars without bail after his elderly stepmother died 10 days following a brutal assault inside her Linden Terrace apartment, according to court documents. Rodney A. Deavers, 47, is charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and possession of instruments of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC