Harrisburg man charged with homicide after stepmother dies following assault

HARRISBURG, Pa.-A Harrisburg man is behind bars without bail after his elderly stepmother died 10 days following a brutal assault inside her Linden Terrace apartment, according to court documents. Rodney A. Deavers, 47, is charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and possession of instruments of a crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.