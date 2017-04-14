Harrisburg homelessness a a oechronic...

Harrisburg homelessness a a oechronic problema ; Downtown a Tent Citya demolished May 1

Residents of tent city in downtown Harrisburg say a recent arrest of a homeless man has put a negative spotlight on a situation few choose to be in. Ronald Hyde, 44, was arrested Thursday for breaking into a Dauphin County building, around the block from where he, and two dozen more of the city's homeless, live in a tent city along Blackberry Street outside Market Square Presbyterian Church.

