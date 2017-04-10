Harrisburg Beer Week 2017: 200 events packed into 9 days for beer lovers
For the third year, Harrisburg Beer Week returns to the region, with this year's edition running April 21-29. As in past years, there will be no shortage of events to check out from tap takeovers to beer pairings, firkin nights and beer festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Enos
|178
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC