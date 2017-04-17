Governor Wolf hosts Easter Egg hunt for pre-k students
Under a bright blue sky Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Francis Wolf host several dozen pre-k students and their famillies on the lawn of the Governor's residence in Harrisburg, Pa., for an Easter Egg hunt Monday afternoon, April 17, 2017.
