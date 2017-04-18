Golf with celebrities for charity at Mid Penn Bank tournament
Mid Penn Bank is partnering with the NFL Alumni Association for a Celebrity Golf Tournament for Charity on May 9 and 10 at Blue Ridge Country Club in Harrisburg to benefit the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. Ron Jaworski, Mike Quick, Chas Henry, Merrill Hoge, Bill Bergey and Joe Pisarcik are expected to attend the event, which kicks off Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. with a pairings party that will include a live and silent auction, live music, an open bar and hors d'oeuvres.
