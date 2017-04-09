Gabler Meets With Local 4-H Represent...

Gabler Meets With Local 4-H Representative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GantDaily.com

Members of the 4-H State Council traveled to Harrisburg recently to discuss agriculture issues with their representatives in the General Assembly, including State Rep. Matt Gabler. The group included Kyrsten Kowalczyk , who is a senior at Glendale High School and who was appointed to serve on council last August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 15 hr Enos 178
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Sat capital city 17
News Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14) Apr 6 Freeland proud 2
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar '17 Davenport 44
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC