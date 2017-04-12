Fugitive charged with murder Anthony Rocco Franklin returned to PA from Argentina
Anthony Rocco Franklin, 75, arrived today in Harrisburg accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshals. Franklin had been held in prison in Argentina until authorities there recently approved his return to the United States.
