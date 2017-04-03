Freedom Seder will 'celebrate the journey from slavery to freedom'
The sixth annual Freedom Seder will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Beth El Temple , 2637 N. Front St., Harrisburg. The community-wide Seder to celebrate Passover is sponsored by Beth El Temple, the Interdenominational Ministers Conference, the Rabbinic Advisory Council, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the Religion and Society Center.
