Fairview Police announce six arrests of those in possession of marijuana

Charnelle Murphy, 26, of Etters was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Interstate 83 south. Amanda Moyer, 33, of Harrisburg, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana at a motel off of Limekiln Road in New Cumberland.

