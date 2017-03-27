Dwight Evans went from Harrisburg to D.C., but seeks to thrive in the GOP's House
When it looked like the Republican health-care bill would come to a vote, freshman Rep. Dwight Evans said at a town-hall meeting Sunday in Philadelphia, he was ready to vote against it. And when it was revealed that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with Russia's ambassador before the election and hadn't disclosed that fact at his Senate confirmation hearing, Evans called for the attorney general to resign.
