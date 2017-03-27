Dwight Evans went from Harrisburg to ...

Dwight Evans went from Harrisburg to D.C., but seeks to thrive in the GOP's House

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

When it looked like the Republican health-care bill would come to a vote, freshman Rep. Dwight Evans said at a town-hall meeting Sunday in Philadelphia, he was ready to vote against it. And when it was revealed that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with Russia's ambassador before the election and hadn't disclosed that fact at his Senate confirmation hearing, Evans called for the attorney general to resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 26 vfy 16
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC