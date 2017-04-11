Capital Gains: Inside PennDOTa s $1 Billion project in Harrisburg
The biggest project in more than four decades is underway for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Harrisburg-area drivers may not see it completed until the year 2030. What many already view as a driver's nightmare of a road, Interstate 83's bumper-to-bumper, narrow, and clustered eastern Capital Beltway will soon become even more frustrating to drive.
