Bills target domestic violence

The coalition and senators unveiled four pieces of proposed legislation aimed at curbing domestic violence and better protecting its victims by strengthening the state's Protection from Abuse Act. The bills were introduced in Harrisburg by Sens. Camera C. Bartolotta, R-Beaver/Washington/Greene counties; Thomas H. Killion, R-Chester/Delaware;Thomas J. McGarrigle, R-Chester/Delaware; andRandy Vulakovich, R-Allegheny.

