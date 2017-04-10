Bandshell in Reservoir Park to get $5...

Bandshell in Reservoir Park to get $50K makeover

12 hrs ago

Harrisburg city council members Tuesday night approved a $50,000 contract with Kemar of Steelton to sandblast concrete, replace damaged plywood, and repaint the interior and exterior, among other repairs. The work is expected to be complete by mid-May, just in time for the annual Shakespeare in the Park by the Gamut Theatre.

