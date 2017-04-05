Auditor General DePasquale Files Resp...

Auditor General DePasquale Files Response to Lawsuit by Real...

14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

In announcing his official response to a lawsuit filed by Real Alternatives against his department and the Department of Human Services, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he hopes Commonwealth Court will rule against the abortion alternative provider's efforts to block access to records showing how and where it spent nearly $1 million in state funds.

Harrisburg, PA

