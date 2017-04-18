Attempted murder charge filed for stabbing at East Shore hotel

An argument involving three men who spent the night together at an East Shore hotel turned bloody when one of them stabbed another five times, Swatara Township police said. The accused stabber, Shaquan D. Thompson, 22, of Harrisburg, is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder for the Tuesday morning incident at the Howard Johnson Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard.

