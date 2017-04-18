Attempted murder charge filed for stabbing at East Shore hotel
An argument involving three men who spent the night together at an East Shore hotel turned bloody when one of them stabbed another five times, Swatara Township police said. The accused stabber, Shaquan D. Thompson, 22, of Harrisburg, is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder for the Tuesday morning incident at the Howard Johnson Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thiefs public warning (Feb '12)
|Apr 15
|Milton
|4
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|Apr 13
|Chambersburg
|3
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Apr 11
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar '17
|A bunch of bull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC