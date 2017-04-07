a Hitta in the squada hit with one to...

a Hitta in the squada hit with one to three year prison sentence for carrying stolen gun

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Khalil P. Miranda was sentenced in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday, April 5, to one to three years in state prison for carrying a stolen handgun. Miranda, 19 of Penbrook Borough, was caught with the stolen handgun on October 11, 2016 by Harrisburg Police Detective Nick Licata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) 10 hr capital city 17
News Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14) Thu Freeland proud 2
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar '17 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar '17 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC