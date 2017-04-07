a Hitta in the squada hit with one to three year prison sentence for carrying stolen gun
Khalil P. Miranda was sentenced in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday, April 5, to one to three years in state prison for carrying a stolen handgun. Miranda, 19 of Penbrook Borough, was caught with the stolen handgun on October 11, 2016 by Harrisburg Police Detective Nick Licata.
