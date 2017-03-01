Youth counselor plans run for distric...

Youth counselor plans run for district judge post in Dauphin County

A 26-year-old Penn State graduate now working in Dauphin County as a youth counselor is running for magisterial district judge in District 12-1-05. Hanif Johnson is a counselor for A.R.C. at the Schaffner Youth Center in Steelton.

