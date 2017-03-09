York County sexual assault fugitive s...

York County sexual assault fugitive snagged ina

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Today, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Jesse Zacariah Roros, a 36-year old man formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. York County sexual assault fugitive arrested in Missouri Harrisburg, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) 12 hr Prometheus 9
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building Feb 28 Steve Gratman 32
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC