York County sexual assault fugitive snagged ina
Today, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Jesse Zacariah Roros, a 36-year old man formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. York County sexual assault fugitive arrested in Missouri Harrisburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Prometheus
|9
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC