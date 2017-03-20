Woman faces vehicular homicide charges in death of Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis Devoe
The woman accused of DUI in the fatal crash that killed Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe's is now being charged with homicide by vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC