Woman faces vehicular homicide charge...

Woman faces vehicular homicide charges in death of Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis Devoe

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The woman accused of DUI in the fatal crash that killed Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe's is now being charged with homicide by vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC