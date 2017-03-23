Verdict turns page in Penn State chil...

Verdict turns page in Penn State child molestation scandal - Sat, 25 Mar 2017 PST

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier walks from the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday. Spanier was convicted Friday of hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university and led to the firing of beloved football coach Joe Paterno.

