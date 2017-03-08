Toddler's Death Is First in US Linked to Hoverboard Fires: CPSC
A fire that killed a toddler and critically injured two others, and also led to critical injuries to a responding fire official, appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard, authorities said. Hoverboards have long been considered a fire hazard, but this weekend brought the first death in the United States linked to the popular gadgets, and it may lead to another round of recalls.
