Toddler's Death Is First in US Linked to Hoverboard Fires: CPSC

42 min ago Read more: NBC Miami

A fire that killed a toddler and critically injured two others, and also led to critical injuries to a responding fire official, appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard, authorities said. Hoverboards have long been considered a fire hazard, but this weekend brought the first death in the United States linked to the popular gadgets, and it may lead to another round of recalls.

