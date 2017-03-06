'They wanted to tear us apart, we formed a family': Interfaith group seeks healing after threats ...
Aiming to turn hate in to love, people of various faiths gathered Sunday in response to threats telephoned in to local Jewish community centers in Dauphin and York counties. About 150 people packed into Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Steelton as a show of interfaith unity following the threats Feb. 27 in Susquehanna and York townships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC