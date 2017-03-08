The political landscape of Harrisburg's mayoral race: 'Are...
Dauphin County Democrats will gather today in Harrisburg to decide whether to endorse candidates in some hotly contested local races, including the city mayor's race. Incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse has asked for an open primary, where the local party waits to endorse until after one Democrat emerges victorious in each primary contest.
