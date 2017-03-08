The filing deadline passed: Here's who made the ballot for Harrisburg races
Tuesday March 7 represented the final day for candidates in Dauphin County to submit petitions to get on the ballot for the May 16 primary. All candidates who submitted properly filled-out paperwork with at least 100 signatures of registered voters were listed on the preliminary ballot.
