The blizzard of March 1993 was the 'Storm of the Century'
The March 1993 "Storm of the Century" snowstorm ranks as the sixth largest in the Harrisburg area in terms of snowfall. A late-winter blizzard packing high winds and snow measured in feet rather than inches roared into the midstate yesterday, closing airports, highways and businesses and leading to the declaration of a statewide snow emergency.
