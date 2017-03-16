The 43rd Annual Pennsylvania Home Show provides homeowners, prospective buyers 300 exhibits

The 43rd Annual Pennsylvania Home Sho...

The 43rd Annual Pennsylvania Home Show opens its doors Thursday, March 16, inviting homeowners and prospective homeowners from the region to visit more than 300 exhibitors inside the State Farm Show Complex Expo Center. The Home Show is presented by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg.

