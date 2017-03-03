Statewide Solar Energy Development Pl...

Statewide Solar Energy Development Planning Begins with First Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

On Thursday state and local government leaders, consumer advocates, utility and business leaders, academics, solar industry experts and others interested in solar energy attended the first stakeholders meeting on Pennsylvania solar energy planning at the Department of Environmental Protection headquarters in Harrisburg on March 2. They're committing their expertise, time and energy to Finding Pennsylvania's Solar Future , the 30-month planning process led by the DEP to identify best approaches to increase solar energy development in the commonwealth. "In the same way that Pennsylvania is now among national leaders in fossil fuel-based energy," said DEP Acting Secretary Patrick McDonnell, "we want to lead in solar energy development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 3 hr Jung 40
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Thu First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Thu USS LIBERTY 117
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Thu CORP CRIME REPORT 176
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Thu LAVON AFFAIR 6
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building Feb 28 Steve Gratman 32
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC