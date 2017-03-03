Statewide Solar Energy Development Planning Begins with First Meeting

On Thursday state and local government leaders, consumer advocates, utility and business leaders, academics, solar industry experts and others interested in solar energy attended the first stakeholders meeting on Pennsylvania solar energy planning at the Department of Environmental Protection headquarters in Harrisburg on March 2. They're committing their expertise, time and energy to Finding Pennsylvania's Solar Future , the 30-month planning process led by the DEP to identify best approaches to increase solar energy development in the commonwealth. "In the same way that Pennsylvania is now among national leaders in fossil fuel-based energy," said DEP Acting Secretary Patrick McDonnell, "we want to lead in solar energy development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.