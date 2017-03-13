Second Girl Dies from PA Fire Caused by Hoverboard

Savannah Dominick, 10, died at 7:25 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest's burn center, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Savannah's sister, 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes, died shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, also in the burn center, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.