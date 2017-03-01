Retirements result in four open county district magistrate posts

Four of the county's 16 magisterial district judge positions are open due to retirements, the most at one time since the current system was formed more than four decades ago. Seats currently based in Kingston, Shickshinny, Trucksville and Wright Township are open for the first time in years, leading to a flood of candidates jockeying for the coveted, powerful positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.