Remembering Norma Gotwalt: 'one of our community's finest members'

Norma J. Gotwalt is being remembered this week as "a wonderful class act," "a role model" and "one of our community's finest members." Gotwalt, 86, who had worked for the Margaret Thatcher Foundation and Harrisburg School District, died March 19 at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg.

