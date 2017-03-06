Police looking for Shippensburg woman
Police looking for Shippensburg woman Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle is searching for a Shippensburg woman who went missing yesterday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mwJuuI According to the report, Diane Frances Witman, 48, was last seen drinking with some friends from work at the Sierra Madre Saloon in Camp Hill.
