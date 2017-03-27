Pittsburgh cafe finds politics and coffee can leave bitter taste

HARRISBURG, Pa.: The owners of a Pittsburgh coffee shop found out the hard way that in the hyper-polarized political climate of 2017, punching holes in pictures of President Donald Trump and other conservative stalwarts is no laughing matter for some. The Black Forge Coffee Shop has been fielding phone calls this week from people around the country upset about the cafe's customer loyalty cards featuring a who's who of prominent conservatives, according to its owners.

