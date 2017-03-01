Photos: Most wanted in Lebanon County
Gregory Livering, age 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds. There are nine warrants out for his arrest in relation to multiple accounts of retail theft and drug charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|Hair Ronald
|13
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|20 hr
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Gene Still Giggli...
|175
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC