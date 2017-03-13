Pennsylvania girl first US death from hoverboard fire
A 3-year-old girl died over the weekend in a fire ignited by a recharging self-balancing scooter in her Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home. Her death is believed to be the first in the nation to result from a blaze caused by the battery operated toy, some of which have previously been recalled due to their potential fire hazard.
