PennLive's week in photos; April 1, 2017
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier leaves after the close of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa. A jury found Spanier guilty of not reporting child abuse but found him not guilty on two other counts.
