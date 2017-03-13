Penn State ex-president heads to trial in Sandusky scandal
Penn State's former president is about to go on trial on charges that children were put at risk by how he responded to complaints about Jerry Sandusky more than 15 years ago, and two of his former top lieutenants who just pleaded guilty in the case could testify against him. Jury selection begins Monday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in the case that will determine whether Graham Spanier's handling of the Sandusky scandal amounted to the three felonies he stands accused of.
