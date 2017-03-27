Pa. Senator takes heat after blaming 'warm bodies' for climate change
Does Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner really think that the warmth of human bodies and movement of the earth are behind climate change? His campaign manager, Jason High, said Thursday that Wagner, a York County businessman, doesn't know what causes global warming - that was "kind of the point" of remarks Wagner gave to an interviewer this week that are now rippling in political circles. "I haven't been in a science class in a long time, but the earth moves closer to the sun every year - you know the rotation of the earth ... We're moving closer to the sun."
