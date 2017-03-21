Pa. Senate passes Market Street Bridge renaming bill despite Harrisburg officials' opposition
The Pennsylvania Senate votes to rename a portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge after a late Cumberland County senator. (File photo/Joe Hermitt Despite the fact that only small portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River sits in Cumberland County, the state Senate voted on Tuesday to rename the bridge after a late senator from that county.
