Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose

Police are looking for a man with "EVIL" tattooed on his fingers who is accused of opening a credit account with false information to buy a $7,170 Rolex watch at Kay Jewelers in Tanger Outlets recently. The man is accused of also buying a Bulova watch worth $374 and a warranty package totaling $550 on Feb. 28, East Lampeter Township police said.

