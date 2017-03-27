Officials: Mumia Abu-Jamal to receive hepatitis C drug

In this July 12, 1995, file photo, Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and radio reporter convicted of the 1981 murder of white Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner, leaves after a hearing at City Hall in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal, diagnosed with hepatitis C, will begin receiving an antiviral medication in April 2017 that can cost $50,000 to $60,000 per patient, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told a federal judge on Friday, March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.