Officials: Mumia Abu-Jamal to receive hepatitis C drug
In this July 12, 1995, file photo, Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and radio reporter convicted of the 1981 murder of white Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner, leaves after a hearing at City Hall in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal, diagnosed with hepatitis C, will begin receiving an antiviral medication in April 2017 that can cost $50,000 to $60,000 per patient, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told a federal judge on Friday, March 31, 2017.
